INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A hit-and-run on December 18 in Independence left 51-year-old Andy Clapp with injuries that would claim his life nine days later.

Tabitha Watson and Brad Grissom were at the scene when the crash happened. Brad recalled the events of that night.

“I went to help her, and she was already calling 911. I thought it was too late, but Tabitha did not. It was amazing the way that she was just so calm, and she took complete control of the entire situation,” Grissom said.

Watson says that it was a surreal moment for her.

“I think there was always a thought in the back of my head going ‘this is a traumatic event, when is that going to sink in’?”

She was administering CPR to Clapp while on the phone with police dispatch.

She said it was “definitely some divine timing of right place, right time to provide help because he did land in an area where you wouldn’t have seen him.”

Clapp is survived by his wife of 25 years and five children. Rachel, Andy’s wife, says that it’s difficult to imagine her children’s lives without their father.

“He loved his family so much he was so involved in his kids lives. So this is hard to think about all of the things that they will have to do without their dad,” she said.

Thanks to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member, the community has already donated more than $13,000 to help the grieving family.

“We’re thankful for the community that God’s given us, church community, friends, all areas of life where we’ve had people just rally around us.”

Most importantly, the family says they’re leaning into their faith in the past few weeks.

“We believe God is true, we have hope that we will see my husband again, Rachel said. “Does that mean it’s not hard? No, there’s a lot of things that we have to walk through. But you just do the next right thing.”

The Independence Police Department said that the case is active and they are currently working the investigation.