Strawberry farm in Edgerton opens for the season but does so with some changes

EDGERTON, Kan. – Gieringers Family Orchid is open for strawberry season, but the owners say they’ve had to make a few adjustments to keep customers and staff safe, while also combating how the weather is impacting their harvest.

You can now place orders online or over the phone for strawberries and donuts. Then when you arrive at the farm, you simply tell them your name and they’ll bring your order out.

The owner said all of the employees will be wearing masks and gloves as they hand you your order through the window or place it in your trunk.

Gieringers Family Orchid said they expect to open their u-pick season for strawberries within the next week if the weather cooperates, but they will require that participating customers stay six feet apartment while doing this.

All participants must also be able to walk to the strawberry patch.