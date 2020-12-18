Strawberry Swing Holiday Market returning to Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Strawberry Swing Holiday Market is returning to Union Station this weekend.

The event, which will be held outside, features more than 40 local makers and organizers say there’s something for everyone.

“We have honey and bees wax products, but there are painters here, people have gifts for everybody,” said Rachel Messner, owner of Messner Bee Farm.

Katie Mabry Van Dieren founded the Strawberry Swing. She says the event is the perfect stop for people shopping for last minute gifts.

“Avoid shipping charges. If you come here, you will be able to take that gift home with you and then deliver it to your friend’s doorstep.”

The Strawberry Swing Holiday Market runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendance at this year’s market will be limited due to COVID-19 and attendees are required to wear masks.

You can find out more information and purchase tickets here.