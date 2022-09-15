KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area and Chiefs Kingdom will remember Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson Friday morning. Dawson died last month at the age of 87.

A memorial service will be held at the Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Parkway, at 11 a.m. Friday. The service is open to the public, but organizers say space is limited.

Kansas City police asks anyone hoping to attend the service to allow additional time to get to the church. There is road construction in the area, and police will close some streets near the church to help with parking and traffic.

The following streets will be closed starting at 9:30 Friday morning:

Northbound Ward Parkway at West 63rd Street

Eastbound 62nd Street on the west side of Ward Parkway

Westbound 61st Street at Belleview Avenue (access only to residents & funeral attendees)

Westbound 61st Terrace at Summit Street (access only to residents & funeral attendees)

Westbound 62nd Street at Summit Street (access to residents only)

Emergency No Parking areas will also be in place to make sure emergency vehicles can reach neighborhoods near the church, if necessary. The areas are as follows:

North side, westbound curb of West 61st Street from Belleview Avenue to Ward Parkway

North side, westbound curb of West 61st Terrace from Summit Street to Ward Parkway

Police are also asking drivers and people living in the area to use alternative routes if at all possible beginning around 9:30 a.m. Officers expect traffic to be back to normal by 1:30 p.m.

FOX4 also plans to live stream the memorial service to provide access to anyone who would like to be a part of it.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.