Street racing suspected in deadly crash at Blue Ridge and Red Bridge in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and another was critically hurt early Wednesday morning in a crash at the intersection of Blue Ridge and Red Bridge, and Kansas City police suspect street racing led to the wreck.

KCPD says this happened just after 1:15 a.m. when the drivers of a silver Ford Thunderbird and dark-colored sedan appeared to be racing south down Blue Ridge. Investigators say the Thunderbird driver ran a red light at Red Bridge, and collided with the driver of a silver Lexus SUV, who was headed east and also ran a red light.

Both drivers were thrown from their vehicles, police say the Lexus driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Thunderbird driver went to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver in the dark sedan left the scene.

Police haven’t identified the victim who died beyond her gender, and the investigation is ongoing. The intersection was closed overnight, but FOX4’s Matt Stewart at the scene said it appeared they were about to re-open at least some of the lanes during his report just after 7 a.m.

