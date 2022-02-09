KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Anyone using the Trolley Trail to take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather will be greeted with construction work.

Crews are working this week to move a section of the trail about 20-feet east of the existing trail. It needs to be moved because of the expansion of the KC Streetcar.

The Trolley Trail runs between 49th Street and 51st Street. During construction, anyone using the trail will be detoured onto Brookside Boulevard and into an area that is protected by a barrier.

The detour is expected to last through April.

Crews are working to build a retaining wall and demolishing the existing trail in that area. Then they will build a new trail.

When it’s completed the new section of the trail will be ten-feet wide and made of concrete.

Groundbreaking for the KC Streetcar Main Street Extension is expected to take place in April. The expansion will take about two and a half years to complete. The hope is for it to be ready for passengers in 2025.