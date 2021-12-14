Streetcar extension could lead to new future for warehouse near Martini Corner

A redeveloper or new owner-occupant for a large Midtown warehouse site could introduce still more garnish around the fast transforming Martini Corner area.

An affiliate of Midland Industries has listed the 126,076-square-foot building and surrounding property at 3122-3140 Gillham Plaza through Clemons Real Estate for sale or lease. The sale price is $6 million.

The warehouse was built in 1952 and for years was occupied by Midland Metal Manufacturing, which became part of Midland Industries in 2018 when Wynnchurch Capital LLC acquired it and another Kansas City company, Anderson Metals.

Now, the versatile 2.8-acre property is equipped to support future office, industrial or flex space; adaptive reuse for multifamily; or mixed-use development, said Audrey Navarro, managing partner of Clemons Real Estate. Navarro, Logan Freeman and Kerry Weems represent the property as broker.

“We’ve had a lot of developers across the country looking at the site for both adaptive reuse and for new developments,” Navarro said. “In addition, we’d had a couple of owner-occupants who are looking for large footprints, and this is just one of the few options with a large footprint in that area.”

The Midland Metal site joins a growing list of prominent available properties along or near the coming 3.5-mile southern streetcar extension from Union Station to the University of Missouri-Kansas City.