KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Streetcar extension work will bring new traffic changes to Brookside Boulevard near the Country Club Plaza.

Streetcar workers are preparing for the final phase of repairs on the Brush Creek Bridge so it’s ready for the southern streetcar extension.

Starting Wednesday, north- and southbound drivers will have lanes reduced and will move to the west side of Brookside Boulevard. This lane closure will run from Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Crews expect to close the sidewalk on the east side of Brookside Boulevard the week of Nov. 27. Pedestrians should cross to the west side of Brookside at 49th Street or at Cleaver II Boulevard.

Along with bridge repairs, other crews will be installing a new storm sewer line and building the streetcar track in the area as well.

KC Streetcar Constructors expect this work will take six months to complete, pending weather and other unexpected circumstances.

The new $350 million streetcar extension will run from Union Station, down Main Street to the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus at 51st and Brookside.

Once completed in 2025, the full streetcar will run from the City Market to UMKC. There are also plans in motion for another extension from the City Market to the Riverfront, and leaders are studying a potential east-west streetcar extension on 39th Street and Linwood Boulevard.