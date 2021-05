SHAWNEE, Kan. — Starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a stretch of Neiman Road will be closed for water line installation.

Both lanes of the road will be closed and detour signs will be posted in the area.

The city expects the road to be back open by 7 p.m. on Thursday. They expect the area to be completely cleared sometime next week.

The water lines will stretch to the Blume Shawnee Project.

