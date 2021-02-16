‘Strong possibility’ for more rolling power outages overnight, Wednesday morning; Evergy on standby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy is warning customers that there’s a strong possibility for more rolling power outages overnight into Wednesday morning.

The Southwest Power Pool, the organization that controls the power grid for more than a dozen states, declared an “Energy Emergency Alert Level 2” on Tuesday night as the frigid weather continues to strain the power grid.

An Evergy spokesperson told FOX4 earlier Tuesday evening that the company and its customers weren’t out of the woods yet after a second day of controlled outages.

Now, the company says conditions make more temporary outages likely from midnight to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Many parts of the Kansas City area are also expected to get snow overnight and into the early morning.

Evergy is on standby in case SPP calls for more emergency power outages, the company said in a statement.

The company is continuing to ask customers to conserve energy as much as possible. They’re also encouraging people to make sure phones and other devices are charged and prepare an emergency kit with blankets, warm clothes, flashlights and batteries just in case.

On Tuesday, 270,000 Evergy customers lost power due to blackouts, and 60,000 were affected on Monday. As of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. less than 1,000 customers were without power.

If you experience an outage lasting longer than an hour, you can call 888-544-4852 for Missouri/Kansas Metro customers or 800-544-4857 for Kansas Central customers.