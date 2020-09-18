Stroud’s bringing famous chicken to Lee’s Summit with ‘express’ concept and no dine-in

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Stroud’s is trying a new concept in Lee’s Summit, and this time you won’t be able to sit down for a bite of their popular fried chicken.

Parent company KC Hopps announced Friday they’ll be opening an “express” location in the Kansas City suburb where customers will only be able to order curbside, carryout and delivery. Guests will be encouraged to order online in advance.

You’ll still be able to get Stroud’s famous, homestyle dishes like fried chicken, chicken fried steak and spicy hot chicken bites plus sides. Family-style packages will also become a staple at the new location.

The concept is a first for the restaurant, which opened its first location at 85th and Troost in 1933. While that location is no longer open, Stroud’s has two other sites in Overland Park and the Northland.

For now, KC Hopps said they’re testing this express concept with a one-year lease.

The new Stroud’s will be located at 1736 N.W. Chipman Road in the Summit Woods Shopping Center. It’s set to open in October 2020, but KC Hopps did not provide a specific date.

Anyone who makes an order during the first week will get a $20 Stroud’s gift card, the company said, for a future purchase at the express location.

This Stroud’s will be open from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.