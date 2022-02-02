ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins was driving on I-64 near I-270 when he saw something unusual. A front-wheel-drive vehicle was barreling down the highway and at least one of the back tires was not moving.

It appears that it was stuck because of some ice.

The wheel on the vehicle likely froze into place overnight. Higgins witnessed the wheel spinning a short time later as the driver merged onto an onramp to southbound I-270.

This was certainly an unusual sight to see and the driver appears to be OK. But, it should be a warning to anyone out driving to check your tires before hitting the roads.