Student arrested after staff find gun in backpack at Shawnee Mission Northwest

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A student has been arrested after school staff found a weapon inside of a backpack at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School this morning, February 25.

Shawnee police stated a handgun and contraband were found in the backpack during an administrative investigation. The school’s resource officer seized the items, and the student was taken into custody.

The principal of the school, Lisa Gruman, sent a message to families confirming the incident. She said there is no evidence that the student intended on using the weapon at the school.

Police also stated there are no known threats to the student body or school staff.

The school and the police department will conduct investigations.

Here’s Gruman’s full statement:

Dear Shawnee Mission Northwest High School Families,



I am writing to inform you of an incident that took place here at Northwest this morning. One of our students was found in possession of a weapon this morning. The weapon was discovered during an investigation of an unrelated matter, and there is currently no evidence that the student had any intention of using the weapon here at Northwest. I can assure you that this matter will be handled in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and district policies.



This is the extent of the information that can be released at this time. I do want to assure you that we are doing everything in our power to maintain Northwest as a safe learning environment. We appreciate your support.



Sincerely,

Dr. Lisa Gruman

Principal Shawnee Mission Northwest High School