OTTAWA, Kan. — A 14-year-old male student may face charges for allegedly bringing a weapon to Ottawa High School this week.

Tuesday morning, the Ottawa Police Department began to investigate allegations that a student had a firearm after school hours on the high school campus.

As a precautionary measure, extra uniformed and plain clothes officers were assigned near the high school and middle school campuses, according to police.

Officers took the teen from Ottawa into custody near his home as part of the investigation Wednesday morning.

A search warrant was used at a residence in the 800 block of S. Olive Street looking for evidence related to the investigation. Police recovered a BB gun replica of a handgun that the teen possessed on the school campus Tuesday.

The teen was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center and then to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center.

Once the investigation into the incident is complete, it will be sent to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office for potential charges.

