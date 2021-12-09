Student assaulted, sprayed in face with unknown substance, UMKC police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police with the University of Missouri-Kansas City said they were recently contacted by the victim of an alleged assault that happened Wednesday night near Hospital Hill.

UMKC police said the assault occurred around 7 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Beacon Hill Lane and Troost Avenue.

The victim was approached by a white van with green lettering on the rear doors, according to police. A man inside the van, reported to be in his early thirties, reached out and grabbed the victim’s arm and sprayed the victim’s face with an unknown substance.

Police said the victim was able to break free and run into the Hospital Hill Apartments.

The victim did not require medical attention, according to police.

UMKC police ask anyone with information to call them at 816-235-1515.