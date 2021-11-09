Student stabbed at F.L. Schlagle High School, two students in custody

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police were called to F.L. Schlagle High School Tuesday morning after a student was stabbed.

According to the school district, the stabbing occurred outside the building right around 7 a.m.

The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injures. Two students were taken into custody.

A spokesperson with KCKPS said that they believe a fight broke out as students waited to gain entry into the building before the start of the school day.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is taking over the investigation.

Class will resume as normal and counselors will be available for students who need it.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story with more details as they become available.