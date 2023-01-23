RAYTOWN, Mo — A student was hurt on their way to school Monday after being hit by a car outside Raytown High School.

Raytown Police were called to the parking lot of Raytown High School around 7:05 a.m. Monday for a reported crash. There officers identified a student who had been side swiped by a vehicle. Officers say the student was walking near the school when another student pulled into the parking lot and clipped them.

The student who was hit was taken to the hospital with a leg injury and the driver was not injured. Parents of both students were notified of the crash. Police have not released the names of the students involved.