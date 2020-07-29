Student who attended Kearney High graduation tests positive for COVID-19, district says

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Kearney School District says it learned Wednesday that a student at one of its 2020 graduation ceremonies has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Dr. Matthew Miller, the student attended the graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. July 25. They began experiencing symptoms on Monday and immediately got tested.

The school district said it took several precautions to hold its in-person graduation ceremonies, which took place outside at the high school’s football field.

Kearney High’s graduating class was divided into two in-person commencement ceremonies, one in the afternoon and one in the evening, and grads were limited to two guests.

Students and attendees were all required to wear face masks, and the district implemented social distancing. The plans were approved by the Clay County Public Health Center.

Before the ceremony, graduates waited in two separate groups in the locker rooms. The student who tested positive was with 75 other students in the softball locker room on the south side of building.

Clay County health officials will now begin a close contact investigation, and those at risk will be contacted. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call their personal health care provider.