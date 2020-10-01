Students at St. Mary temporarily move to online learning following cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Students at St. Mary are no longer attending in-person classes. The University transferred to a remote learning model due to a coronavirus outbreak on campus.

This is a temporary move so students can quarantine over the next two week.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reports a cluster of 32 positive COVID-19 cases at the Leavenworth campus.

“It doesn’t really make me nervous just for the fact that it’s been going on for so long. It’s not really that much of a surprise. I’m sure there’s way more cases than that,” Employee at a nearby business Mason Root said. “It just shows that it’s not going away anytime soon. It’s still here. So, people still need to do their part.”

In a Statement to FOX4, John Shultz with the University said, “Throughout this pandemic, USM’s primary concern has been the health and safety of our students, families, faculty, staff and larger community.”

He said they had a number of students test positive after coming back from Labor Day weekend. Although, county health experts don’t believe this cluster is due to holiday travel.

After that the school decided to do widespread testing, which yielded nearly three dozen positive. Cases at the University of less than a thousand students.

Shultz noted, addition cases were overwhelmingly asymptomatic.

Those who tested positive are not quarantining on campus.

“Something like that’s probably to be expected with students returning to school and not doing remote learning,” Community Member Rudi Weis said. “It’s like playing with fire. People are going to get sick.”

Shultz said masks have been required and social distancing is recommended on site.

“Do what you have to do to try to keep it from spreading because there’s more people than yourself,” Weis said.

All athletics have also been suspended. The plan is to be back in-person for the majority of. Sports and classes October 12.