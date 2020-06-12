Students become teachers at North KC School District panel on racial healing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ten-year-old Giana Copeland is wise beyond her years when it comes to finding the courage to confront racism.

“It’s such little work. It really is,” Copeland said.

It’s precisely why the North Kansas City School District allowed students to take a leadership role in Thursday’s virtual panel discussion on healing and racial inequities.

“And they’re growing up in a very different world, perhaps, than some of the rest of us,” said Jan Kauk, president of the NKC School Board. “So if we don’t allow them at the table, if we don’t share the opportunities to hear from them, then I truly think that we’re missing our best opportunity the best future.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also took part in the sometimes delicate conversation on the topic of race in our schools.

Some of the students pointed out that they’ve never had a teacher who looks like them.

“I love what’s on the outside, but I look for what’s on the inside even more,” Copeland said. “And I think everyone else should do that, too.”

District officials say there will likely be more workshops on race and the road ahead in the coming days and weeks. Hear and see more from Thursday’s event in the video player above.