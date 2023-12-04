OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Monday community members and students had the chance to bring their concerns straight to the Shawnee Mission School Board.

It comes three weeks after video of a violent fight including racial slurs in the halls of a high school went viral, leading to protests and school walkouts.

“Our kids don’t feel safe and so I just don’t feel like enough has been done,” Grace Yasmine a parent of a student at Shawnee Mission East and member of the JOCO NAACP said.

Some are still not satisfied, while the district vows to do the work to move forward.

The Black female student in the video is still scared to go back to school at Shawnee Mission East.

The superintendent speaking for the first time says racism has no place in that school district and it will not be tolerated.

Much of the public comment discussion centered around this video where a white male student called black female student, Brey’anna Brown, racist slurs multiple times before pushing her.

A fight inside and both students were suspended for fighting.

In the weeks after the video was posted, school walkouts and peaceful protest started.

The culmination being Monday’s meeting, students and parents getting the chance to speak to the school board and a chance for the superintendent to finally respond.

“What many of us saw and heard from the video on an incident that took place at Shawnee Mission East included racist language that was completely unacceptable and something we don’t tolerate,” Dr. Michelle Hubard the SMSD Superintendent said.

While many people spoke, the loudest message in the room might have come from a group of students with duct tape over their mouths.

The words written reading ‘end racism and’ ‘censorship, just to name a few.

“They seem to be trying to help but the district, I’m just not satisfied with their response, it’s the same they’ve been giving us, we want to see change, we don’t just want to hear their words,” Jaxton Taylor, a student at Shawnee Mission East, who took video of the incident said.

“We’re not going to lay down, we’re not going to stop, this isn’t going to die down in three weeks, this is going to continue until we see change,” Yasmine said.

Brey’anna Brown was in the room with her mother and attorney, listening to those supporting her.

Her mom is not sending her back to school because she doesn’t want to go back where she doesn’t feel safe.

The white male student who has been charged with one felony count is due in court on Wednesday.