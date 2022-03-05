OLATHE, Kan. — One day after a school shooting at Olathe East, students and parents alike still trying to wrap their heads around it all.

Friday’s event is still weighing heavy on a community as students shared the harrowing details of when they knew there was as shooting at their school.

“I hear gun and then I hear her say shots,” said Josiah Young, a Freshman at Olathe East.

Young was walking to the office to meet with his mentor, when the gunfire started.

“I hear like two or three more shots, like, Oh, wow and then realize what I think is happening,” Young said.

Jordan Dixon, a Sophomore at the High School, didn’t hear the gunshots but remembers the chilling announcement heard over the schools intercom.



“We heard some people in the hallway yelling, like, running around on the intercom. They said it was locked down so everyone in our classroom was like, Oh, wow, like, this is serious.”



Shortly after 10 a.m. Friday, the day started off normal but then quickly descended into every student and parents’ worst nightmare.



“The shock hit, I had to like talk to my friend about it, make sure he was okay and then I was still shocked because more police just kept coming,” Young said.



Parents were fleeing work, doing everything they could to make it to their children as it was setting in that this was real.

“It was just a shock of trying to process everything, like, you know, like, wow, this is real, like just actually having it here,” said Harvey Mitchell, whose son attends Olathe East.



After Jaylon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder, Mitchell says in the midst of everything, he will pray for the teenager.



“The young man nobviously has gone through some things. I don’t know, but I’ll be praying for him too,” said Mitchell.



Parents are grateful no one was killed and that everyone hit has now been released from the hospital. A great relief knowing their children are back in their arms.



“It makes you want to bring your kids closer to you, you know, and seeing that bond with them, because you see that they can be here today and gone tomorrow,” said Mitchell.



Now, many parents believe having metal detectors in schools is not an option, but a must moving forward for all schools across the district.



“Why not be prepared for this outside of preparing the staff and the students for a situation like that?” said Chantel Young, who has three kids at Olathe East.



“Definitely got to be metal detectors. They’re going to have to really, really look at some things and make some changes,” said Mitchell.



As an orange sunset faded over Olathe East, Saturday night, a school that has faced it’s fair share of trauma this school year, parents know the top priority is the students.

