KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Students at one Kansas City, Kansas, high school walked out of class Monday morning.

This comes after a shooting outside their school’s Friday night football game, which involved two men with guns shooting at a school district police officer. Witnesses said that the officer shot back.

KCK Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield met with students from Wyandotte High School on Monday morning.

Students stormed out of class that same day, protesting the latest of several violent incidents at or near the school. Students complained to FOX4 it concerned them a shooting happened at such a vulnerable place — like a football game.

That incident happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. just as Wyandotte’s football game against F. L. Schlagle High School was ending. Students told FOX4 that officer was the only one working they could see.

I heard gunshots, and I got scared. I heard random gunshots, and I was screaming my head off,” Tom Sogoreo, a Wyandotte High freshman, said Monday.

“I was surprised. I didn’t think this would happen in the present,” Aimee Melendez, another Wyandotte student, said. “I only saw one cop at the moment, and I heard the cops were shooting back.”

At least 10 police cars were outside the high school as students left on Monday afternoon.

Parents were there too, including Melanie Cervantes, who believes these students have a right to be upset.

“It makes me sad to know that kids can’t go to school, and they should feel safe. I’m not happy about it. Kids should feel safe and enjoy life,” Cervantes said. “I believe if there’s anything that can be done, it should be done.”

A KCK Public Schools spokesperson pointed out this incident happened outside that Friday night football game, and the men with guns didn’t get inside the stadium. District leaders have asked for the public’s help fighting violence near schools in the past.

If you know who’s behind this situation, please call the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816) 474-8477.