Students return to Ray-Pec schools in person, fall sports up in the air

PECULIAR, Mo. — School started Monday in the Raymore-Peculiar School District with some changes designed to keep kids safe.

There’s also a big decision expected to come down later on Monday for fall sports in the Suburban Conference.

The superintendent here said many parents agreed that school should begin before Labor Day with modifications in place to minimize health risks. The district is doing a full in-person plan for K-5 grades, and a hybrid model for those older.

Nearly a quarter of the students in grades 6 through 12 have selected the online-only option. They will be learning at home with Ray-Pec teachers or another state approved virtual program.

Those returning to the classroom are being separated into two groups for a mix of both online and in-person classes. Each group will only be at school two days a week to start.

“Every day is fluid, so we have August 24th will be a success,” Ray-Pec superintendent Mike Slagle said. “I don’t know what August 25 holds. We are willing to pivot and make changes necessary. We are hopeful that as we get into the school year and things settle down, vaccines become available or what have you, that we will be able to bring everybody back after the first of the year. But for right now, this is our new temporary, and we will make the best of it.”

Large tents are set up as outdoor classrooms at all Ray-Pec middle schools and at the high school.

Administrators know it’s harder to spread the virus in fresh air, so teachers are able to bring their kids outdoors, whenever possible.

The school also has upgraded its ventilation systems, with higher filtration rates, and more outside air being pumped into school buildings.

Raymore-Peculiar is a member of the Suburban Conference. Conference schools voted Friday on whether to have a fall sports season. Ray-Pec cast its vote in favor of fall sports.

Results of the conference vote are expected to be released Monday afternoon.