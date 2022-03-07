OLATHE, Kan. — Students and staff at Olathe East High School returned to school Monday for the first time since Friday’s shooting that injured a school resource officer and an administrator.

The school had more security and counselors on-hand.

Inside, students were greeted with coffee, donuts and therapy dogs like Gus from the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office.

Outside, alumni welcomed students with signs like “OE Strong,” and “You Got This!”

“I never in a million years thought it was going to happen to a school that I went to,” said sophomore Rylee Collins.

“I was in the main gym, I’d say maybe 15 feet from the office [where it happened],” junior Isaac Sandberg added. “When I found out, I tried to be that one person who was the calmest out of everyone, just so people could see, ‘Hey if we stay calm everything will be alright.”

Isaac’s story is just one of many from Friday’s shooting that injured school resource officer Erik Clark and administrator Kaleb Stoppel.

The suspect, senior Jaylon Elmore, 18, remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

“It was kind of weird, everyone was quiet, most of the classes were empty [Monday],” sophomore Len Benton said.

“It was kind of overwhelming walking into the school building, because there was just a lot of new people there,” Collins added. “There was extra security, a lot of like counselors and parents.”

Olivia Fry, a 2010 graduate, was one of the alumni there Monday morning.

“After everything that occurred on Friday, we really felt we felt that we needed to be there to support these students,” Fry said. “What they went through on Friday is something that you prepare for, and you can do all these drills, but nothing really can prepare students for what they experienced.”

Monday, the community wrapped its arms around this school, as #OneOlatheFamily.

“It just kind of felt like Olathe East matters in this community,” Collins said.