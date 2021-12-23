Students surprise Olathe couple with Christmas carols

OLATHE, Kan. — Bringing joy to children before school is the main goal of this Olathe couple and now the students they make happy every day are repaying the gesture.

Corbin and Connor Weber see amazing things on their way to school on 167th Street.

“Santa Claus and The Grinch and a snowman,” Corbin said.

In reality, it’s actually Ruth Ann and Donald Lewis all dressed up and waiving from their porch. They began the tradition at the start of the school year with back to school signs and it grew from there.

“My Grandson, I said, ‘We’ll be able to waive every morning to you,’ so that’s what started it,” Ruth said.

And then the who neighborhood caught on. Parents and caretakers make a special trip to drive by the Lewis residence.

“But low and behold we saw all kinds of cars and windows coming down and little hands,” Ruth said.

And Wednesday night, the kids and their parents decided to return the favor, in the form of a Christmas carol.

“We’re going to sing like ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ and ‘Jingle Bells,'” said the boys.

The idea to say thank you was initiated by the boys’ mother, Courtney Weber.

“We came up with the idea of Christmas caroling so I posted in the neighborhood group,” she said.

And the idea took off from there, with people showing up to show support for the Lewis family.

“They’ve brought presents. They’ve brought cards. They’ve brought food. It’s just amazing how much its meant to a lot of people we never thought it would,” said Ruth.

It was all to bring a smile to some children’s faces.

“It makes me feel, like um, it makes my heart happy,” Connor said.

After holiday break, the Lewis family says they will be back in action, waving at the kids.