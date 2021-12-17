Study: Charity donations up 44% in Kansas during pandemic, 19% in Missouri

PARK RIDGE, IL – DECEMBER 20: A donation is made into Salvation Army bell ringer Juanita Brown’s red Holiday donation kettle December 20, 2005 in Park Ridge, Illinois. Since 1865, the Salvation Army has been helping the needy and every year close to 33 million people in the U.S. receive help from the Salvation Army. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With all of the labor shortages and economic strife accompanied by the pandemic, one might forgive people for closing their wallets and looking out for themselves.

But a recent study conducted by TOP Marketing Agencies, which serves “Fortune Class and startup clients,” reveals Kansans and Missourians actually became more generous last year.

In fact, data shows Kansans donated nearly 6% more to charities than the average American.

The average Kansan donated $645 to charitable organizations in 2020 – a 44% spike from the state’s estimated 2019 total of about $447. In Missouri, data shows the average citizen donated $542 last year – up 19% from the previous year’s estimated total of $454.

The study revealed, nationwide, millennials (ages 25 to 34) were the most generous last year, with 74% of them choosing to give to a good cause. However, only 54% of baby boomers (ages 55 to 72) made donations, putting them last for charitable donations out of all other age groups.

Of all the states bordering Kansas, Colorado ranked highest with an average of $1,100 donated last year, a 52% increase from an estimated $723 in 2019.

Kentucky ranks directly behind Kansas in 24th, with $642 donations per resident, and 6% higher than the national average. Iowa trails behind in 27th place with an average of $623 donated – up 24% from its previous total of about $489.

Colorado ranked second in the nation for its offerings, preceded by Utah with $2808, an 80% spike from its 2019 total of $1560.

Only eight states saw declines in charitable donations last year, while New Jersey and California saw a no percentage shift in their donations, according to the data.

FOX4 reached out TOP Marketing Agencies multiple times for comment, but did not receive a response.

Anyone interested in making charitable donations can find more information on charities and how to determine which charity is best for you on the Charity Navigator website.