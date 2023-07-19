Downtown Jefferson City from across the Missouri River in Jefferson City, Missouri (Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

MISSOURI – A new study ranks the Show Me State among the 10 worst states “to live and work” in 2023.

CNBC recently published a study that named Missouri as the sixth-worst state when considering the overall quality of life and work opportunities. The rankings consider factors related to residential life, environmental health and workplace inclusion.

According to CNBC, Missouri exhibits key weaknesses in voting rights, reproductive rights and crime. The state scored 98 out of a possible 350 points in terms of life, health and inclusion.

Missouri’s ranking also came with the following review:

“The Show Me State is showing abortion opponents the way. In 2019, the state became the first to enact a so-called ‘trigger law,’ which went into effect moments after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The law, one of the strictest in the nation, bans all abortions except in the case of a medical emergency, which the abortion provider must prove. Also, Missouri’s violent crime rate is among the nation’s highest.”

The study listed air quality as a strength in Missouri, but no other factors. CNBC named Texas as the worst state to live and work this year.