KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plan to expand the streetcar into North Kansas City may cost too much. That’s the preliminary finding of a new study.

The tax districts that are working in Midtown may not be enough to pay for extending the streetcar across the Missouri River.

As rail line is being installed on the last leg of the Main Street extension, attention now is shifting toward expanding the streetcar line north of the river.

A new study estimates it would cost more than $220 million to extend the streetcar north from the River Market into the northland.

That’s more than the small community of North Kansas City could pay on its own, even if the federal government funded half of the cost.

Still, there seems to be support for the streetcar in the northtown business district.

“Passing any kind of tax on people is definitely tough,” said Mike Lowe, a northlander. “In my opinion I really think it would be a beneficial thing to add to us. I would pay it.”

The study says transportation development tax districts, which levy sales and property tax surcharges on real estate owners along the transit line, wouldn’t generate enough money to pay for the extension into North Kansas City.

“This is a route that would go over the Missouri River on the Heart of America bridge,” said Donna Mandelbaum of the KC Streetcar Authority. “So there’s a price tag attached to that. It just means that we need to figure out how to fund it.”

Running the streetcar across the existing Heart of America bridge is estimated to cost nearly $33 million alone.

Some storefronts along Armour Road would like to see the streetcar come to their city.

They’ve seen how businesses have benefited and property values have increased along the existing line.

“I know some businesses over there,” said Jim Chappell, founder of Chappell’s Restaurant. “It’s done nothing but good, south of the river, so why wouldn’t it be good north of the river.”

Ultimately nearly everyone agrees that there should be some sort of public transit line that eventually gets riders to Kansas City International Airport.

But that won’t happen until planners can figure out a way to pay for the cost of crossing the river first.