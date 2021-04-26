Study: Three Kansas City metro counties have residents among Missouri’s highest earners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new study out shows that three Kansas City area counties have some of the highest earners in Missouri. SmartAsset released data looking at the counties with the highest median incomes, and after St. Charles takes the top spot, Platte, Clay and Cass counties take the next three.

St. Charles County topped the counties in the state for having the highest median income at $84,978. The median income in Platte is $80,393, in Clay it’s $70,510, followed by Cass where it’s $69,433. Clinton and Ray counties also crack the top 10.

The data was collected for a study looking at places with the most purchasing power. To determine these places, SmartAsset.com measured the cost of living relative to income.

You can see an interactive map detailing the median income and cost of living on SmartAsset’s website.

When it comes to purchasing power, St. Charles County also topped the list. Sainte Genevieve County came in 4th. St. Louis County came in 6th.