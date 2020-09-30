Stuffed French toast bake recipe

Ingredients
- 14 Slices of Wheat Bread
- 2/3 C. Hazelnut Chocolate Spread
- 1 1/2 C. 2% Milk
- 1/4 C. Maple Syrup
- 1/4 C. Salted Butter, Melted & Cooled
- 3 Large Eggs
- 1 tsp. Vanilla Extract
- 1 tsp. Ground Cinnamon
Directions
- Spray a 9×13-inch baking pan and a large sheet of aluminum foil with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
- Spread 7 slices of bread with even amounts of hazelnut chocolate spread. Top with remaining 7 slices of bread. Cut each sandwich diagonally in half and place, crust side up, in prepared baking pan; set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together milk, maple syrup, melted butter, eggs, vanilla, and cinnamon until well combined. Pour over bread in prepared pan. Cover with sprayed sheet of aluminum foil. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake stuffed French toast, covered, for 20 minutes. Remove foil from top of pan and bake 10 additional minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and serve with additional maple syrup, if desired.