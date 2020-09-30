Stuffed French toast bake recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Autumn is the harvest season, and during October the Missouri Department of Conservation will offer free foraging classes at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

The Gorman Discovery Center will be preparing a wild eats table for three sessions on Saturday October 3, 2020. “May the Forage Be with You” will include treats such as hickory nuts, walnuts, pawpaw’s, and persimmons.