Suburban church joins urban counterpart in uniting for racial justice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christians from across the metro area joined together at Mill Creek Park Thursday in a show of unity for justice in our society.

Suburban and urban Christians say they want to eliminate racial injustice.

Mostly white congregations from Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Raymore, Mo., joined with mostly black congregations from Kansas City to unite in making our community a better place to live.

The Fellowship Church in Greenwood, Mo., is joining the United Believers Community Church from south Kansas City in demonstrating that people not directly affected by race-based injustice do care that everyone receives equal protection under the law.

Urban ministers sought out their counterparts in the suburbs and rural areas earlier this week to join them in fighting for human rights.

“I want to stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters in Christ of color, so they know we are in this together,” said Pastor Chris Williams of the Fellowship Church. “This is not a black church issue. It’s not a white church issue. This is a church issue.”

Christian musicians also performed at the rally as those gathered prayed that our country can unite behind change that does not divide us based on color.

Those attending also are quick to point out that many police officers are Christians too. They support the actions of law-abiding officers, saying only a few are tarnishing the image of police.