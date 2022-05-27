KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The weather is getting warmer meaning more people will be heading outside to enjoy activities under the sun.

Staying hydrated can be important for several health reasons and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drinking water can help you keep a normal temperature, lubricate your joints, and helps your body eliminate waste.

Harvard Health Publishing said drinking water and other fluids throughout the day can help you stay hydrated throughout the course of the day.

Knowing how much water you should be drinking is a tough question to answer. Several variables account for different recommended amounts.

height/weight

climate

medications

health conditions

exercise, etc.

The list is ever-growing, but some experts recommend about 11 cups of water for women and 16 cups of water for men, daily.

The best way to find out the recommended amount of water for each individual, the best way is to consult a doctor.

Many summer events will include alcoholic drinks to help patrons cool down in the hot sun, however, alcohol can actually dehydrate you and, without moderation, health complications.

Staying hydrated before consuming alcoholic beverages can help keep you from experiencing ill effects.

Knowing when to stop and when to drink water can keep alcohol drinkers from experiencing additional effects from the heat.

But you also shouldn’t over do it with water drinking. Too much water can be just as harmful and even lethal.

Over-hydration can cause hyponatremia, or not having enough sodium in the blood. This is extreme case can be found in marathon runners who look to be as hydrated as possible before a race.

Finding the hydration balance can help you enjoy the summer months without worrying about complications.

Keep a bottle of water nearby, or a pitcher at your table when you go out to eat and monitor your intake of salt and alcohol.