A lottery ticket vending machine offers Mega Millions tickets for sale on January 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Back-to-back jackpot prizes this summer in Missouri have lead to a big win for public education in the state.

The Missouri Lottery reports a 39-drawing Powerball run ended on July 19 with a $1.08 billion jackpot winner, the game’s largest of the year and third largest in history.

A 32-drawing Mega Millions run, that produced a $1.602 billion jackpot winner on Aug. 8, was a record breaking jackpot for Mega Millions.

In Missouri, those two runs translated into more than $10.5 million in prizes to players, $3.9 million to businesses around the state that sell the games and more than $27 million to public education, according to the Missouri Lottery.

“It’s always great news when we can provide increased proceeds for Missouri education, and large jackpot runs certainly help us do that” said Lester Elder, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

The Missouri Lottery says players have 180 days from the date of each drawing to claim their prizes.