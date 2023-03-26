LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — COVID-19 put a stop to just about everything more than three years ago, including a major construction project at Summit Christian Academy in Lee’s Summit.

But now, after a lot of hard work and dedication, the project is done, and students are enjoying the new field house and activity center.

“It’s a big deal,” Head of School Chris Hahn said.

Hahn says it took more than five years of planning but was important to continue their mission of students’ success.

“We believe the building is a big deal, but what we do inside the building is even bigger,” Hahn said.

The school’s old gym was built in 2006 and only fit 300 people, but now the new 4300 square foot facility is more than enough space for students, families and visitors.

“For us to gather as a community and for us to worship, for us to hold assemblies, for our kids to sing and perform and to compete and to train, it just extends the mission beyond the classroom,” Hahn said.

Hahn says the opening night was filled with emotions and gratitude, especially for this year’s seniors who got to finish out their seasons in a building that will impact generations for decades to come.

“What we do outside the classroom to connect kids to our community, to each other, to develop their gifts as we inspire them to achieve their God-given potential, that’s who we are and what we do,” Hahn said.