Summit Lakes Middle School adds extra security in response to threat

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District confirmed that Summit Lakes Middle School added extra security Wednesday morning in response to a threat to the school was found in the bathroom Tuesday.

A letter sent to families said the credibility of the threat has not been substantiated, but extra Lee’s Summit police officers would be on campus.

Dear Summit Lakes Middle School Parents and Guardians: I am writing to let you know about precautions our school leaders will implement tomorrow in response to a message found in a school bathroom today that included language about a potential threat at school. Upon learning about the message, school leaders immediately began an investigation and involved the Lee’s Summit Police Department. At this point, the credibility of the threat has not been substantiated and our law enforcement partners do not recommend that we alter our school day. However, in an abundance of caution, we have requested extra police presence at Summit Lakes Middle School tomorrow. We appreciate the students who quickly shared the message with administrators. Please encourage your child to do the same anytime they see something that doesn’t look right. We appreciate your support of Summit Lakes Middle School and will communicate additional information about our response as necessary. If you have any questions, please contact us. David Mitchell – Summit Lakes Middle School Principal

The school encourages parents to speak with their students about reporting any suspicious behavior or threats.

Summit Lakes is the fifth metro school to receive threats this week, joining Wyandotte, Bishop Ward, Schlagle and Harmon High Schools.