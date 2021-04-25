Sunday afternoon crash leaves one person dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 61-year-old man has died from injuries after a traffic crash at Independence Ave. and Brighton Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred when a eastbound Ford Sedan, driven by the victim, crashed into a westbound Chevrolet van head-on.

The 61-year-old driver was taken to the hospital where he died. The other driver, a 48-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and is in critical, but stable condition.

The cause for the accident is under investigation, and police have not released the identity of the fatal victim.

This fatal crash is the 20th fatality in Kansas City, Mo. this year.