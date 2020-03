KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO Police are investigating a shooting at 9th and Prospect, near the Xpress Mart.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim later died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

No suspect information is available at this time. Investigators remain on the scene trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this, or any other, homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.