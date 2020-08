KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police were called to 49th and the Paseo just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening to investigate a shooting.

When officer arrived on the scene they located a victim that had died from gunshot wounds. No further information about the victim is available at this time.

Detectives are on the scene looking for witnesses that may have information regarding the shooting.

This is a developing story and we will update the story as information becomes available.