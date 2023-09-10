KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A family is displaced after a house fire in East Kansas City early Sunday morning.

At 2:15 a.m., the Kansas City Fire Department was sent to the 2200 block of Lawn Avenue. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the house, KCFD reports.

According to KCFD, the occupants of the house made it out safely but told firefighters that multiple pets were still inside. During a search of the home, the pets were found, but they were dead.

An interior attack was initiated using two handlines. KCFD is investigating the cause of the fire, and dangerous buildings have been ordered.