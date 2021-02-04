Super Bowl Countdown: What’s happening in Tampa on Thursday?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We’re now just days away from Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and the city is absolutely buzzing with excitement and activity.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is expected to arrive in Tampa Thursday afternoon. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will welcome him at Tampa International Airport, and the two will host a news conference together ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And as a reminder, the NFL Super Bowl Experience is back open Thursday and will once again allow a limited amount of walk-ups. The Super Bowl Experience at Julian B. Lane Park is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday.

