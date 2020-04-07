‘Super Pink Moon’ – the biggest full moon of 2020 – happens tonight

If look up in the night sky tonight, you may see a sight you’ll only get one time this year. It’s called a supermoon, and it’s the biggest-looking full moon of the year.

The Moon will be at its fullest tonight, April 7, according to NASA. However, it will appear full through Thursday.

It’s also called a Pink Moon because it’s a full Moon in April and the first full Moon of spring, according to NASA. The name comes, not from the color of the moon, but from the herb moss pink, also known as creeping phlox, which is native to the eastern USA and one of the earliest widespread flowers of spring.

Gathering in groups is forbidden during the coronavirus pandemic, and many states, including Missouri and Kansas, have enacted “stay-at-home” orders. However, outdoor activities, like walking, running and fishing, have been deemed essential.

FOX4 is also forecasting clear or partly cloudy skies throughout Tuesday.

So, if you want to go for a nighttime stroll while maintaining social distancing measures, a big, beautiful moon awaits.

