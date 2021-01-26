Super slick roads: 20 crashes underway at same time in Kansas City metro

Can't wait! We're almost there! #RUNITBACK

KANSAS CITY METRO — Nearly two dozen simultaneous crashes across the metro have been reported this morning as wet roads freeze in the chilly January air.

FOX4’s Nick Vasos said he counted 20 wrecks happening at the same time at 7:30 a.m. One of the most significant crashes, northbound on I-435 at 87th Street in Kansas, resulted in an interstate closure.

SCOUT camera video shows several emergency responders and police officers on scene. Traffic is seen getting directed off at 87th Street.

Another significant collision happened close by on K-10, just west of Ridgeway, causing significant delays.

Highways are very slick this morning and we are working numerous crashes near I-435/87th St, I-435/K-10. Slow down and allow for extra drive time. — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) January 26, 2021

Black ice was also reported on both sides of the state line and along I-70.

FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter said the conditions deteriorated drastically overnight and this morning. Rain pelted the metro yesterday, followed by a dusting of snow. As temperatures dropped overnight, wet roads quickly froze.

Temperatures across the metro remain in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. The temperature is expected to remain low ahead of yet another winter storm coming in over night and into Wednesday, Jan. 27.