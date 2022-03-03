OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — More than a week has passed since the people of Ukraine first faced Russia’s military might.

People in Johnson County, Kansas, continue to boost their neighbors who have ties to Ukraine, in the forms of business support as well as public art.

The character and customs of eastern Europe are found in Oleg Grimberg’s Overland Park store, European Delights. Think of a nation on that continent. Grimberg’s popular store likely has specialty items from there on its store shelves.

“There’s something I hate about this — the war. Obviously, it’s an awful thing,” Grimberg said.

Grimberg, who emigrated from his native Moldova in 1991, still has friends in the Black Sea region. Moldova is a former Soviet republic that neighbors Ukraine to the southwest.

Many of his current customers hail from Ukraine, where the scourge of violence has raged for more than a week, and hundreds of people have already been killed. Thousands have already fled Ukraine in hopes of finding safety in nearby countries.

“Some of (my friends) go to the border and pick up the poor people,” Grimberg said. “Militaries are fighting. That’s nothing unusual, but when civil guys die, it’s sad.”

Grimberg said he’s thankful that his Johnson County customers, regardless of their place of origin, continue to shop at his Overland Park store, and to express their support for Ukraine and its neighboring nations as they do.

Meanwhile, a bright show of support sits just south of his store in nearby Olathe, where city leaders are lighting the 135th Street bridge over Interstate 35 in the blue and yellow of the Ukraine flag. Beaming lights in those colors await commuters as they pass by.

“We felt it was so important to show support,” Cody Kennedy, a spokesperson for the city of Olathe, said.

Kennedy explained the bridge lights are considered a piece of public art, as well as a proud means of celebrating Olathe’s diverse population.

“When travelers pass under the bridge, it’s important for them to see not only the artwork, but to see that they’re welcomed in Olathe,” Kennedy explained.

