Support pouring in across the country for former Sen. Bob Dole following stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole revealed he was recently diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer on Twitter Thursday. Many people in Kansas and across the country are rooting for the former presidential candidate in this fight.

“I got a little bit teared up,” friend and collogue William Lacy said.



Lacy received a call from Dole the day before the announcement. He’s a long-time friend and the director of Dole Insititute of Politics in Lawrence.



“He was very positive and very upbeat. He is clearly the most toughest and most optimistic person I’ve ever known,” Lacy said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but if anybody can make it I know that he can fight it and win.”

The 97-year-old said he starts treatment Monday.

Thoracic Surgeon at the University of Kansas Cancer Center Alykhan Nagji is not Dole’s physician, but he said the senator has been diagnosed with the most advanced stage of lung cancer. With that, surgical options are limited.

“Surgery is not something that is the main stay of stage 4 lung cancer, given the fact that it has spread beyond the original lung,” Nagji said. “That’s why we look more towards chemotherapy and radiation as modes of potentially treating and keeping that cancer at bay.”

Lacy will tell you Dole has never shied away from overcoming adversity. His strength and heart are part of the reason people across the nation admire Dole.

His accomplishments are sprinkled throughout Kansas.

There’s the Dole Institute — per the senator’s request, they focus on bi-partisanship, civil discourse and public service.

“He was involved in virtually every piece of major legislation that passed congress in the last half of the last century: The Americans with Disabilities Act, the Civil Rights Act,” Lacy said. “He was a strong supporter of agriculture, of veterans, of seniors.”



In 2018, FOX4 was at Washburn University in Topeka – Dole’s alma mater – for the emotional reveal of his bronze statue.

As the senator faces this fight against lung cancer, millions are standing in his corner.

The University of Kansas Cancer Center said this is a good reminder on the importance of getting screened for lung cancer.

If you are 55-74 years old, currently smoke, or have quit smoking in the last 15 years, and have at least a 30 pack year smoking history, then you qualify.

In more detail, that means if you have smoked a pack per day for 30 years or two packs per day for 15 years.