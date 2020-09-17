‘Supporting our state’s economy’: Governor Kelly announces new jobs in Eudora

TOPEKA, Kan. – Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Commerce announced on Wednesday a new Modern Manufacturing facility will open in Eudora.

Modern Manufacturing is purchasing a building in Eudora’s Intech Business Park for its new facility, which is projected to create 78 new jobs in the state. The company, which currently has operations in Canada, has purchased two parcels of land in the park, with plans for expansion and future growth in Eudora.

“Manufacturing plays a large role in supporting our state’s economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Modern Manufacturing will feel right at home in Kansas, and I’m glad we could help support this new project, which will create solid jobs for the region and state.”

Modern Manufacturing is dedicated to producing materials for railroad services, specializing in aluminum, steel, and other high-strength metals. Secretary of Commerce David Toland joined Eudora Mayor Tim Reazin and representatives from the company for a press conference today for the announcement.

“Kansas is the best place in the world for manufacturers, and the industry grows stronger every day,” David Toland, Secretary of Commerce, said. “Modern Manufacturing has made the wise choice to take advantage of the incredible business infrastructure and manufacturing climate in our state, and we could not be more grateful. Congratulations to Modern Manufacturing, Eudora, and Kansas manufacturing on this exciting new partnership.”