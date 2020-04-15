Surge in domestic violence incidents during ‘stay-at-home’ worries police, advocates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Since the "stay-at-home" order went into effect, police have said there has been a surge in domestic violence reports.

Domestic violence calls have increased by 22% compared to the same time last year, police said. Domestic violence advocates said the "stay-at-home" order has trapped some victims at home with their abusers.

Sara Brammer, Synergy Services director of family violence services, said their shelters have already filled up. Social workers are now putting clients up in hotels and rethinking specialized safety plans for those who must remain at home under constant threat of abuse.

"The truth is that, in many cases, people would have maybe left their home to cool down or have some other means to reduce the impact," Brammer said. "When there’s a "stay-at-home" order, they are really kind of stuck at home. Then, we have to develop safety plans that really address that being stuck at home with an abuser."

Reports of domestic violence have not only increased. Brammer told FOX4 that the incidents also are becoming more lethal.

With the "stay-at-home" order not expected to end anytime soon, she said there's no indication that the surge in domestic violence incidents is going to stop.

Both police and domestic violence shelters said reaching out for help during periods of isolation may be difficult, but victims should continue to call 816-HOTLINE to get services they need for their safety.