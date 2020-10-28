Surge in student deaths prompts KCK schools to combat gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A new community campaign aims to stop gun violence among teenagers. Since January, 18 students in Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools have died, 11 of them were victims of gun violence.

Meanwhile, at J.C. Harmon High School , six students have been murdered since May.

Blue ribbons and banners are going up at the school and throughout the city with the message: “Enough is Enough. Save our Kids, Save our Community.”

The KCK school board is partnering with KCK police and the Wyandotte County District Attorney to be part of the effort.

Manuela Rizo, a parent in the district, had personal relationships with all of the students at Harmon who’ve been killed.

“It’s pretty hard,” Rizo said. “It’s pretty hard. I consider these kids my Harmon babies. And it’s hard to see them go. You talk to them every day and you think that tomorrow you will see them again. And you are not promised tomorrow.”

KCK city hall also is going to be lit up in blue all week.

The school district is encouraging businesses to join the campaign, to help track students and keep them focused on their future.

There is a concern that not having school in session has shut down some of the support and social connections that students need.

Organizers want to turn the deaths into something positive by working to make the community safer.