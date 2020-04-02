Surge in unemployment leaves metro job support services scrambling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- More than 10-million people have filed for unemployment in the last two weeks, as new unemployment claims nationwide doubled in the last week.

The workforce support system is now struggling to assist those looking for jobs.

Ordinarily, Workforce Partnership would be bustling with people looking for jobs. The service helps displaced workers transition into new career opportunities.

Now, the "Stay-At-Home" order and social distancing requirements are in place, limiting in-person interaction. Unemployment services like this one and the Full Employment Council on the Missouri side of the state line are not really equipped to operate in the virtual working world.

Workforce Partnership has set up a COVID-19 resource webpage for immediate openings in Johnson, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties. Through phone calls and emails, Workforce Partnership is trying to pivot the unemployed into those job openings.

But right now, their system is overwhelmed with people who've lost their jobs. In addition to what they can do, they're asking people to apply for unemployment.

"The Kansas Department of Labor typically receives about 1,100 calls per week on unemployment," Keely Schneider, executive director of Workforce Partnership, said. "Last week they received 877,000 calls. So for those of you who are in a situation where you have been laid off and you need to make a claim, please, I have encouraged people to do this online. Try to do a claim at a time in the evenings, late night time, where it may not be as troublesome."

Schneider says the stimulus package passed by the U.S. Congress should provide close to $1,000 a week for many displaced workers. Sixteen percent of the metro area workforce is estimated to be adversely impacted by the public health emergency.

As bad as that sounds, Schnedier says it's better than New York, Las Vegas or Florida, where tourism, hospitality and hotels are a much bigger part of the economy. Opportunities here exist in transportation, logistics and health care.