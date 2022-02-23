LIBERTY, Mo. — Police arrest two burglary suspects accused of using stolen keys to access a building at William Jewell.

Officers responded to a call from the Mabee Center Sunday night.

When they reached the arena on William Jewell’s campus, the officers found two people inside. As the officers entered the arena the two suspects ran out of the building.

The officers said the suspects tried to run away, but police caught up and arrested the two people.

Police said one of the suspects was carrying a stolen William Jewell backpack filled with additional stolen property. The officers said the suspect also had a set of stolen keys with him. The keys gave him access to campus buildings.

Campus Security told the officers that the keys had been stolen in the past week.

Officers said all property was returned to its owner.

